March for Life 2022 Proclaims ‘Equality Begins in the Womb’

The 49th March for Life in Washington, DC, will take place Friday, January 21, on the National Mall, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The theme of the 2022 march is “Equality Begins in the Womb,” one that “highlights how true equality is only possible if we recognize that children in the womb also deserve protection,” the March for Life organization says.

When you know the atrocities of the abortion industry you are compelled to speak out. #MarchForLife is the perfect place to do that 🎉 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 20, 2022

These words are so true from Martin Luther King whose birthday would have been today. Being publicly pro-life is not popular and sometimes quite far out of our comfort zone but now is the time more so than ever for us to be bold in what we know is right. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/q2B3I1otiu — March4LifeUK (@March4LifeUK) January 15, 2022

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said about the significance of this year’s March for Life:

Americans everywhere know that unborn children deserve equal rights and protection under the law. We expect this year’s March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants. We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago.

Speakers at the rally will include actor and producer Kirk Cameron, Lisa Robertson of Duck Dynasty, Father Mike Schmitz, host of the “Bible in a Year” podcast, and George Schuberg, student speaker at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, which will lead the March for Life along with Immanuel Lutheran High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

I joined Kirk Cameron yesterday to discuss the shocking ways Planned Parenthood exploits vulnerable women. Catch a bit of our conversation here: https://t.co/o8ar5aDHwa — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 18, 2022

#TBT to the four times Christendom students have had the honor of leading the March for Life. We are honored to lead the March again next Friday in Washington, D.C. — join us!#WhyWeMarch #MarchForLife #CultureOfLife pic.twitter.com/DD79ud4UWR — Christendom College (@ChristendomVA) January 13, 2022

The March for Life is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration, drawing tens of thousands of Americans from across the nation for the rally and march to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The event has taken place annually since the Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which created a right to abortion.

The march takes place this year after Americans have seen the U.S. Supreme Court allow the Texas Heartbeat Act to stand and hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case focused on a Mississippi abortion restriction law that is the most significant challenge in decades to Roe v. Wade.

This year’s March for Life is taking place despite the COVID regulations and mandates in the nation’s capital:

Are you marching for life & against abortion on Friday?? With new D.C. Covid-19 regulations in place, here's what you need to know, via @cnalive:#whywemarch https://t.co/K3ASneVD1V — Katie Yoder (@k_yoder) January 18, 2022

Pro-life Americans from throughout the nation, including many young people, are traveling to the national March for Life:

Please keep in your prayers our students and staff heading to Washington, DC for #MarchForLife. Go Crusaders! pic.twitter.com/7pc6gJAlFa — Kapaun Mt. Carmel (@kapauncrusaders) January 19, 2022

And we’re off! Nearly 150 pro-life Wisconsinites are headed to Washington D.C. to march for the preborn this Friday. Please keep us in your prayers! #MarchForLife #EqualityBeginsInTheWomb pic.twitter.com/FxSodL9gOl — Pro-Life Wisconsin (@ProLifeWI) January 20, 2022

Our students at March for Life in Washington D.C. attended Mass this morning at the beautiful Cathedral of Saint Matthew.

Please pray for our students and parents on this trip and for the Unborn. 🙏 #ProtectTheUnborn #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Gtovb61U7N — Lourdes Knights (@lourdesknights) January 20, 2022

Our #MarchforLife pilgrims are on their way to Washington D.C.! In the image below, we can see Bishop DeGrood praying a blessing over them. Pray for them and the other pilgrims traveling to our nation's capitol as they march for the protection of the unborn and their mothers. pic.twitter.com/F4CTHdP8Bt — Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls (@SFDiocese) January 20, 2022

Many women who have had abortions will be marching for life as they share their journey to healing, as will those who became pregnant against their will, but refused to end the life of their child:

The only logic needed is that "it's a baby" — even if under awful circumstances. God bless this lady, and many others like her. *The real March for Life #WhyWeMarch #MarchForLife is tomorrow (Fri Jan 21) pic.twitter.com/hsF5wnDHkB — God Fearing Patriot (@USA_Patriot1981) January 20, 2022

The March for Life is held just days after the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) released its investigative report on the abortion industry’s latest attempt to target black women through its promotion of telemedicine drug-induced abortions.

At CURE’s press conference Wednesday, prominent pro-life leader Ryan Bomberger, who was conceived in rape and adopted into a loving family, addressed President Joe Biden, asserting that “killing voters before they’re born is the ultimate act of voter suppression.”

Pro-Life Advocate to Biden: Killing Voters Before They're Born Is the Ultimate Act of Voter Suppression pic.twitter.com/8o3WZMzzT1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 20, 2022

Nearly 6 decades ago, #MLK and 250,000 black and white Americans gathered here in DC to demand #equality for black lives. This week, hundreds of thousands of every hue will gather in our nation’s capital to demand #equality for unborn lives. #AbortRoe #EndTheViolence#WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/l3cJBMprrE — Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) January 19, 2022

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood manager who now helps other abortion industry workers leave the business, noted in December the “greatest lie women have been told” is that, in order to achieve success, equality, and justice, they need abortion. The pro-life movement rejects that claim.

“The so-called ‘right to abortion’ has portrayed the greatest of gifts – a child – as a competitor, an intrusion, and an inconvenience.” – St. Teresa of Calcuttahttps://t.co/h8SnVxtbaF#MarchforLife #WhyWeMarch #ChooseLife pic.twitter.com/URqLeAgAj6 — EWTN (@EWTN) January 15, 2022

"I used to believe the lies the abortion industry tells us… so I march to get the truth out – life begins at conception." Join Erin and the #prolifegeneration at the March for Life on January 21 as we call for an end to the lie of abortion.#WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/V4IP95YeXe — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 15, 2022

Two beautiful and encouraging stories of moms who chose life with the assistance of Mary’s Shelter, a maternity home in Virginia. #prolife #whywemarch https://t.co/1f5BDGHP6U — mallory carroll (@mallorytq) January 18, 2022

We must push back against the throwaway culture with every fiber of our being #everylifematters #whywemarch https://t.co/GjbtPpglll — Alexis Walkenstein (@walkenstein) January 18, 2022

Life, Liberty, the Pursuit of Happiness. Without 1st you don't have the rest. On Jan. 21, 2022, call every person elected to represent you, and say I'm pro-life, and want you to vote to protect the unborn. #VoteProLife #MarchforLife #HeartbeatBill #EachLifePrecious #ProLife pic.twitter.com/rsiN7PdwUE — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) January 20, 2022