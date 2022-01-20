March for Life 2022 Proclaims ‘Equality Begins in the Womb’

Anti-abortion activists participate in the "March for Life," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, January 29, 2021.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

The 49th March for Life in Washington, DC, will take place Friday, January 21, on the National Mall, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The theme of the 2022 march is “Equality Begins in the Womb,” one that “highlights how true equality is only possible if we recognize that children in the womb also deserve protection,” the March for Life organization says.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said about the significance of this year’s March for Life:

Americans everywhere know that unborn children deserve equal rights and protection under the law. We expect this year’s March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants. We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago.

Speakers at the rally will include actor and producer Kirk Cameron, Lisa Robertson of Duck Dynasty, Father Mike Schmitz, host of the “Bible in a Year” podcast, and George Schuberg, student speaker at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, which will lead the March for Life along with Immanuel Lutheran High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

The March for Life is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration, drawing tens of thousands of Americans from across the nation for the rally and march to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The event has taken place annually since the Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which created a right to abortion.

The march takes place this year after Americans have seen the U.S. Supreme Court allow the Texas Heartbeat Act to stand and hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case focused on a Mississippi abortion restriction law that is the most significant challenge in decades to Roe v. Wade.

This year’s March for Life is taking place despite the COVID regulations and mandates in the nation’s capital:

Pro-life Americans from throughout the nation, including many young people, are traveling to the national March for Life:

Many women who have had abortions will be marching for life as they share their journey to healing, as will those who became pregnant against their will, but refused to end the life of their child:

The March for Life is held just days after the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) released its investigative report on the abortion industry’s latest attempt to target black women through its promotion of telemedicine drug-induced abortions.

At CURE’s press conference Wednesday, prominent pro-life leader Ryan Bomberger, who was conceived in rape and adopted into a loving family, addressed President Joe Biden, asserting that “killing voters before they’re born is the ultimate act of voter suppression.”

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood manager who now helps other abortion industry workers leave the business, noted in December the “greatest lie women have been told” is that, in order to achieve success, equality, and justice, they need abortion. The pro-life movement rejects that claim.

