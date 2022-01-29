Rev. Franklin Graham called out radical attorneys general and prosecutors in the wake of attacks and killings of law enforcement officers around the country in recent weeks.

Graham wrote in a Facebook post:

This has been a horrific week for police departments across the country—New York, Houston, and other places where our men and women in blue are under attack, and prosecutors and attorneys general are allowing hardened criminals to commit crimes and walk back out onto the streets, sometimes within hours.

It isn’t hard to figure out that this puts the police and the public at great risk. These prosecutors and attorneys general need to be held accountable for what they are doing to our communities and how it is affecting people’s lives. God holds all of us accountable, down to every word that we speak—and He demands truth because He is truth. Every Word from God is true. Pray for our law enforcement officers and especially for these families who are mourning the loss of their brave and heroic loved ones.

In his post, Graham linked to a Faith Wire article regarding the funeral of 22-year-old New York Police Officer Jason Rivera. Rivera and fellow NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, were both fatally shot by alleged suspect Lashawn McNeil, 47, while responding to a domestic violence call in East Harlem on January 21, Breitbart News reported. Rivera died the day of the attack, and Mora was hospitalized for days with a head wound before he died on January 25. McNeil was shot by a third officer and died of his injuries Monday, the New York Post reports.

Thousands of officers attended Rivera’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and outside the cathedral on Fifth Avenue, a sight described as a “sea of blue” by Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer at Turning Point USA.

Fifth Ave in New York is a sea of blue outside of the funeral for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call. Breathtaking.pic.twitter.com/OcyrVzoZlV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2022

Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, “delivered a stinging rebuke to new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in her eulogy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral before thousands of mourners,” Breitbart News reported.

“Although you won’t be here anymore, I want you to live through me,” she said, addressing her slain husband. “The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service.

“I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA,” she continued. “I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”

Churchgoers and some clergy members met her comments with a resounding standing ovation for more than thirty seconds.

Bragg was in attendance, according to the New York Post.

Graham also referenced attacks on officers in Houston, Texas, where three officers with the Houston Police Department were shot and wounded by a suspect on Thursday, per the Associated Press.

“All three injured officers were in stable condition after being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital,” according to the outlet.

In another attack early last Sunday morning, a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was shot multiple times and killed “during a traffic stop in the southwest Houston,” Bob Price with Breitbart News Texas reported.