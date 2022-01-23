Texas Deputy Gunned Down, Killed During Traffic Stop Ambush

HOUSTON, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday morning. The deputy died at the scene from wounds as an as-yet-unidentified gunman fled the scene.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office Corporal Charles Galloway conducted a traffic stop on Beechnut Dr in southwest Houston at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by Fox 26 Houston. The driver reportedly stepped out of his vehicle and fired what police describe as an “assault-style weapon” at Corporal Galloway’s patrol vehicle.

“Corporal Galloway did not have an opportunity to defend himself in this brutal attack,” Constable Ted Heap told reporters. “We cannot have people like this on our streets. I do not want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant.”

The suspect, described as a young  Hispanic male, fired multiple rounds from his weapon striking Corporal Galloway multiple times. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly fled the scene in a newer-model white Toyota Avalon. The suspect remains at large at this time.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. HPD Chief Troy Finner and Constable Heap addressed reporters following the death of the corporal.

“Message to the suspect, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully,” Chief Finner told the reporters.

Corporal Galloway became a deputy constable in 2009, KHOU CBS 11 reported. He spent his 12 years of service working all aspects of the patrol divisions.

Recently Galloway switched to the night shift and worked as a field training officer.

“Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with,” Constable Heap added. “There’s a lot of broken-up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives.”

“He was the one teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families and here we are this evening with the roles reversed,” the Constable expressed.

The 47-year-old law enforcement officer is survived by his daughter and sister, officials reported.

