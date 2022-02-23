Pope Francis Says His Heart ‘Aches Greatly’ for Ukraine

ROME — Pope Francis warned Wednesday of a breakdown of international law because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My heart aches greatly at the worsening situation in Ukraine,” the pontiff told pilgrims gathered in the Vatican for his weekly General Audience. “Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up.”

In a curious twist, the pope did not mention Russian aggression by name, preferring to place the blame for the conflict on nebulous “partisan interests.”

“Like me, many people all over the world are feeling anguish and concern,” he said. “Once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests.”

“I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies,” he said.

Francis also said he is praying that all parties involved “refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute.”

He also called for an international Day of Fasting for Peace to be celebrated on March 2, when many Christians mark Ash Wednesday, or the formal beginning of the Lenten season in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.

Appealing to everyone, “believers and non-believers alike,” Francis said that “Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God’s weapons, with prayer and fasting.”

“I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting” on Ash Wednesday, he concluded. “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome