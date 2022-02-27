Pope Francis Expresses ‘Deepest Sorrow’ to Ukraine’s President

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to convey his deepest sympathies, the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See reported Saturday evening.

“Today Pope Francis had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi,” the embassy posted on its Twitter account. “The Holy Father expressed his deepest sorrow for the tragic events that are taking place in our country.”

Pope Francis also telephoned Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, leader of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, in the late afternoon of February 25, assuring the archbishop he would do “everything I can” for Ukraine.

The pope also pledged his support and prayers for Ukraine, sending his apostolic blessing for the “suffering Ukrainian people.”

While never mentioning Russia by name, the pope said Sunday those who wage war “trust in the diabolical and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest from the logic of God,” he declared.

“Those who wage war forget humanity,” Francis declared. “They do not start from the people, they do not look at the real life of people, but place partisan interests and power before all else.”

