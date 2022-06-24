Pro-Life activists prayed in gratitude outside the Supreme Court Building minutes after the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ruled that the constitution does not include a right to abortion, thus overturning Roe v. Wade.

In exclusive footage from Breitbart News, a pro-life activist can be heard through a loudspeaker leading fellow pro-lifers in a prayer “for the 63 million babies that died, and also in care for their mothers, and also post-abortive woman.” The congregants that prayed also expressed their gratitude towards God for the overruling of Roe.

The prayer was also focused on mothers who either had an abortion or were considering getting one and for forgiveness from God for the sin of abortion.

The woman, who led the prayer, also asked for prayer for the “little ones,” most likely referring to those who have already been aborted and unborn children of mothers considering an abortion.

Pro-abortion protesters can be heard shouting in the background during the prayer.

Pro-life organizations and churches have been advocating for decades that Roe be overturned, which makes Friday’s Supreme Court decision a huge victory for those groups. The national strength of the pro-life activists is annually visible in Washington DC, each January through the March for Life event.

