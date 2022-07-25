ROME, Italy — Ukrainian Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk condemned Russia’s “cynicism” and “treachery” Sunday following missile attacks targeting Ukraine’s grain reserves.

In his video message, Archbishop Shevchuk noted the irony of Russia’s assault on the Odesa port taking place “literally the day after the signing of the agreement on the unblocking of ports and the export of Ukrainian grain.”

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed separate accords with Turkey and the United Nations to clear the way for the export of 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain along with Russian grain and fertilizer. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called the move “a beacon of hope” for millions of hungry people.

Russia’s missile attack on the Odesa port Saturday was an attempt to “hit the storage of Ukrainian grain,” Shevchuk said. “What cynicism! What treachery!”

“And even when we see this treachery, we overcome it by cultivating mutual trust,” he declared. “When we see these tragedies of daily missile terrorism, we overcome it with the power of love for our homeland, tirelessly saving the lives of our relatives and loved ones.”

The Ukrainian people “have been standing and defending their homeland for 151 days in an unequal battle with numerous Russian invaders,” the archbishop noted, while also chronicling ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s border regions, in particular in Sumy Oblast.

“But Ukraine is standing. Ukraine is fighting. Ukraine is praying,” he stated.

In his message, Shevchuk also urged his listeners to pray for all those who are wounded in the military. “We may not even be fully aware of the deep wounds in the soul and body and in the consciousness of our people that is left by the war. We must prepare for a long period of healing of wounds,” he said.

“O God, heal the wounds of Ukraine,” he prayed. “O God, accept our penitential prayer. O God, forgive us our sins. We know that You do not want the sinner to die, but you want him to be converted and live.”

