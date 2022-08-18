Pope Francis Sends Condolences to Victims of Coptic Church Fire in Egypt

Mourners attend a memorial service for victims of a fire at a church in Greater Cairo that killed dozens on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The blaze ignited at the Abu Sefein church in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba while a service was underway, according to the church. (AP Photo/Tarek …
AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh
Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis sent a telegram Thursday expressing his condolences for the Coptic Church fire in Giza, Egypt, that claimed the lives of dozens and left many more injured.

Pope Francis “was deeply saddened upon being informed of the recent fire at Abu Sefein Church in Giza which caused the deaths of so many, including a number of children and bishop Abdul Bahkit,” stated the telegram, which was addressed to the head of the Coptic Church, His Holiness Tawadros II Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark.

Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the site of a fire inside the Abu Sefein Coptic church that killed at least 40 people and injured some 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)

“In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to the injured and those affected by this tragedy, his holiness entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of Almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord,” declares the text, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the pope’s behest.

The Associated Press

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohamed Salah)

The blaze, which occurred during Sunday morning Mass reportedly killed at least 41 members of the faithful, including some 18 children and one Coptic priest.

Pope Francis, assisted by Prefect of the Pontifical House, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza (L), speaks during the weekly general audience on August 17, 2022 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis, assisted by Prefect of the Pontifical House, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza (L), speaks during the weekly general audience on August 17, 2022 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Egypt’s Interior Ministry, the fire started around 9:00am and was caused by an electrical failure in an air conditioning unit on the second floor of the church. Most of the deaths and injuries were caused by smoke inhalation.

Egypt’s Coptic community has often been a target of religious-based violence but officials of the Coptic Church believe the fire was accidental.

“We are in continuous contact with the local authorities and the Health Ministry,” said Pope Tawadros II, according to the church spokesperson.

