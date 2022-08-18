Pope Francis Sends Condolences to Victims of Coptic Church Fire in Egypt

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis sent a telegram Thursday expressing his condolences for the Coptic Church fire in Giza, Egypt, that claimed the lives of dozens and left many more injured.

Pope Francis “was deeply saddened upon being informed of the recent fire at Abu Sefein Church in Giza which caused the deaths of so many, including a number of children and bishop Abdul Bahkit,” stated the telegram, which was addressed to the head of the Coptic Church, His Holiness Tawadros II Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark.

“In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to the injured and those affected by this tragedy, his holiness entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of Almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord,” declares the text, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the pope’s behest.

The blaze, which occurred during Sunday morning Mass reportedly killed at least 41 members of the faithful, including some 18 children and one Coptic priest.

According to Egypt’s Interior Ministry, the fire started around 9:00am and was caused by an electrical failure in an air conditioning unit on the second floor of the church. Most of the deaths and injuries were caused by smoke inhalation.

Egypt’s Coptic community has often been a target of religious-based violence but officials of the Coptic Church believe the fire was accidental.

“We are in continuous contact with the local authorities and the Health Ministry,” said Pope Tawadros II, according to the church spokesperson.

