Hundreds of Christians filled New York City’s Times Square Monday night, joining a “revival” where people prayed and gave their lives to Jesus Christ together.

Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church was joined by several “fellow revivalists” and deliverance ministers, including Pastor Greg Locke, Alexander Pagani, and Jenny Weaver, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reported.

“Tonight we led them all into the baptism of the Holy Spirit. The streets of NYC were filled with the sound of believers speaking in tongues,” Signorelli wrote on X, along with a picture of the massive crowd of Christians. “Then we commissioned them to disperse and evangelize. Thousands of people are terrorizing the devil right now.”

Other faith leaders took to the social media platform to praise the event, claiming that attendees “took to the streets” of NYC to cast out “demons.”

#DominoRevival ‼️Hail Hail Lion of Judah, Let the Lion ROAR ‼️ Last nights thousands in #NYC #TimesSquare and untold thousands globally online LIFTED high the name of Jesus! 👉Afterwards people took the streets praying for people, sharing the Gospel, & casting out demons. pic.twitter.com/UwVI0pSXtQ — DrMalachi.eth – (Dr. Run) – Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) November 7, 2023

Pagani referred to the event as a “revival” of the city as he joined others in praying against NYC’s “demonic strongholds.”

Signorelli, Locke, Pagani, and Weaver are all included in the V1 pastor’s Christian movie, the Domino Revival. According to Signorelli’s website, the film will unveil “the awe-inspiring power of Jesus Christ” using “compelling preaching, documented miracles, triumph over despair, and liberation from demons.”

Weaver, referred to as a “former witch-turned-Christian minister” by CBN, helped to lead worship and called the gathering “historic.”

“He took me from a life on the streets, addiction, drugs, an alternative lifestyle…He raised me up and made me a wife, he made me a mom, he made me a daughter of the King. I don’t cut myself anymore. I don’t want to commit suicide anymore,” Weaver said of Jesus’s works in her life. “I don’t have to worry about what tomorrow holds because I have a hope. God said it.”

Weaver claimed she freed a young girl from a demonic spirit on Monday in a later post to Facebook.

“Within 5 seconds a demon starts manifesting and it was full on deliverance and screaming and spitting up on sidewalk,” the former “witch” wrote.

“I simply kept saying ‘come out in Jesus name’ … I glanced up to ask for her mother to come to me and I saw a massive crowd had formed and some of these were just people on the streets of New York who probably never saw anything like that in their entire lives,” she recounted.

“Once the mother came over we broke the generational curses and the mother also begins crying and getting freedom. I had the mother help me with deliverance and finally, after one last scream, the girl was free!!!” Weaver wrote. “She picked her head up and was so relieved and happy!! I held her and just loved on her as I told the crowd what just happened and how this was a demonstration of God’s love.”