WATCH: ‘Free Palestine’, Climate Protesters Interrupt Easter Vigil at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, NYC

Protesters shouting “Free Palestine!” and demanding action on climate change interrupted an Easter Vigil on Saturday evening at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

The protest was captured on the cathedral’s live stream of the service on YouTube, about 47 minutes into the program, during a reading in Spanish.

The woman conducting the reading raised her voice slightly to overcome the noisy outburst, never losing her composure.

Saint Patrick’s Cathedral NYC

Pro Palestinians and Pro hamas protesters disrupt Easter services at the church. 3 protesters were arrested.

The protest was eventually drowned out by singing in the cathedral, as the congregation joined the choir in singing “Hallelujah.”

As Fox News noted, “many in attendance did not acknowledge the outburst.”

The mass was led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

As Breitbart News reported in December, pro-Palestinian protests have targeted symbols of Christianity around the world, disrupting Christmas tree lightings and other Christmas celebrations.

Local Spectrum News NY 1 reported that pro-Palestinian protesters had also targeted St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Christmas mass in December.

On Easter Sunday, Christians in Israel are marking the holy day with processions in Jerusalem and other traditional observances, despite the ongoing war.

