‘I Love Jesus’: Dad of 6-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Tragic Badminton Accident Shares Daughter’s Amazing Faith

A six-year-old New Jersey girl who died after a tragic freak accident while on a family vacation had a deeply inspiring relationship with God, her father has shared.

Jesse Morgan, a blogger and pastor at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, was enjoying a lake house in Maine with his wife and kids before tragedy struck on June 1 — his daughter Lucy suffered a “catastrophic injury” when a shard from a badminton racquet broke and punctured her skull.

“She was still breathing but unresponsive as I held her with [my wife] Bethany crying out to God,” Jesse wrote on his Christian blog, New Creation Living.

Lucy spent several days being worked on by doctors in Maine Medical Center’s pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) before ultimately passing away in the early morning hours of June 5, the grieving father wrote in an update.

Despite Lucy’s untimely death, Jesse has been able to find comfort in the fact that his daughter had faith in Jesus Christ before the accident.

“Four weeks ago she asked Bethany how to be with God and be saved,” he wrote in the first blog post about the incident. “Bethany explained it to her and offered to pray with her, but ‘Miss Independent’ wanted to do it herself.”

“She went to her room and prayed to God to forgive her and that she believed in Jesus’ death and resurrection. What a gift,” Jesse reflected.

After Lucy died, he shared more about just how deep his daughter’s beliefs were with photos of her journal.

“God is so amazing and He is the true God and He created everything and He died on the cross for our sins,” the six-year-old had written, with perfect capitalization.

“It’s almost as if God was writing with her, drawing her to himself,” Jesse wrote. “How a six year old journals like this is beyond me. After that, she seemed to get writer’s block and just draw beautiful pictures of Bible stories and hearts.”

The pastor also included photos of the drawings, featuring the words “I love Jesus” and “I love God” with doodles of hearts, stick figures walking on water, and a depiction of Mary and Martha crying over Lazarus’s tomb.

Jesse spoke more about his daughter’s amazing words in an interview with Fox News this week, saying “There’s no doubt in my mind that she in her imperfect understanding of life loved Christ and loved God, and that God welcomed her into heaven.”

“She’s a kid, and part of our concern is that we want our kids to know God,” he explained. “It wasn’t a fear-based thing or a demand or forcing them. We want to compellingly show the love of Christ to our children so that they imperfectly see God’s love mirrored in us and want more of that and want to pursue him.”

While the family processes and grieves the tremendous loss of their beloved daughter and sister, Jesse said “it is Christ alone sustaining us.”