Survey: 49 Percent Believe Antisemitism Is ‘Very Serious Problem’ in U.S.

Forty-nine percent of Americans believe antisemitism is a “very serious problem” in the United States, a recent Gallup survey found.

The survey published on Monday also said 32 percent of respondents believe it is “somewhat of a problem,” while 10 percent believe it is “not much of a problem.”

Big jump: 49% percent of Americans say antisemitism is a "very serious" problem, according to a new @Gallup poll. When Gallup asked the question in 2003, just 9% considered it as such. Overall, 81% of Americans see antisemitism as a problem today.https://t.co/dqWwPs9U79 — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) July 1, 2024

The Gallup article continued:

Americans are much more likely today than two decades ago to describe antisemitism, or prejudice against Jewish people, as a problem in the U.S. Nearly half of Americans now rate it “very serious,” sharply higher than the 9% when Gallup previously measured this in 2003. A combined 81%, up from 57%, now see antisemitism as either a very or somewhat serious problem. … The latest results are based on a May 1-23 Gallup telephone survey with over 1,000 U.S. adults. … In recent years, a number of crimes and rhetoric targeting Jewish Americans have sparked public concern and discussion about antisemitism.

In April, a Harvard-Harris poll found that 80 percent of voters in America believe students and professors who call for violence against Jewish people should face suspension, Breitbart News reported.

The poll came “as campuses across the nation were besieged by pro-Palestinian protests and “encampments” calling for Israel to be abolished and for ‘intifada,’ which refers to a campaign of terror against Israelis. Some of the participants in the protest openly supported Hamas and called for more Israeli soldiers to be killed,” the article said.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines antisemitism as “the prejudice against or hatred of Jewish people.”

The museum’s website continued:

This hatred was at the foundation of the Holocaust. But, antisemitism did not begin or end with the Holocaust. Antisemitism has existed for thousands of years. It has often taken the form of systemic discrimination against and persecution of Jews. Antisemitism has repeatedly led to serious and deadly violence against Jewish people.

Stephen Miller, who served as a senior immigration deputy while President Donald Trump was in office, said in recent social media posts that street attacks on Jewish people in the United States were connected to President Joe Biden’s (D) migration policies, Breitbart News reported.

Biden’s migration policy in action. https://t.co/ts1FfShAvf — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2024

You cancelled the Travel Ban and opened the door to mass jihadist migration. https://t.co/xmNldULJa4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2024

