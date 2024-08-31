‘Praise God’: Franklin Graham Applauds OSU Football Players for Leading Massive ‘Invitation to Jesus’ Gathering

Reverend Franklin Graham is praising a group of football players’ love for Jesus Christ after their event drew nearly 2,000 people.

“Wow! This is the kind of news we need a lot more of! Ohio State Football players led an ‘Invitation to Jesus’ event on campus and shared the life-changing truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

“Nearly 2,000 people attended Sunday evening and dozens were baptized. Praise God for each heart that was transformed!” he added:

Wow! This is the kind of news we need a lot more of! Ohio State Football players led an “Invitation to Jesus” event on… Posted by Franklin Graham on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Former Ohio State University (OSU) football player Kamryn Babb told Fox 28 that it all began with a few athletes and on-campus ministries, but, then, churches and hundreds of students joined the effort. He and other players — TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and J.T. Tuimoloau — led the service.

Babb also noted, “There’s so much negativity in the news and social media, so we were so thankful that God is allowing us to use our platform to bring him glory.”

Video footage shows the service, which lasted until after the sun went down, with young people gathered in a grassy area and some watching from the windows of nearby buildings:

Multiple Ohio State athletes led a worship service on campus & many students were baptized/accepted Jesus 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hpbu3jT8H8 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 27, 2024

Attendees took part in praying, performing worship music, and handing out Bibles, according to Breitbart News.

When speaking to Fox News about the event, Master W. Teague III, a former OSU running back, commented about what people worldwide are trying to find.

“Everybody’s looking for peace. Everybody’s looking for joy. Everybody’s looking for meaning and purpose… but they’re looking in the wrong places. Jesus is that answer, and we desire to share that,” he said:

There was a revival at Ohio State University, led by the football team! What an absolute honor to interview the @OhioStateFB family –@MasterTeagueIII : "Everybody's looking for peace. Everybody's looking for joy. Everybody's looking for meaning and purpose… but they're… pic.twitter.com/4aqq1j68G2 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2024

Social media users flooded Graham’s post with positive reactions, one person writing, “What a blessing for all those new believers! I agree, praise God for each changed hearts and those young people who obeyed God’s urging! Praying for those football players and those who answered the invitation to Jesus!”

“Praise God! I’m sure you could feel the Lord’s presence there,” another user commented.