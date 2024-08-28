Ohio State Football Players Lead Christian Revival Event with 800+ Attendees, Dozens of Baptisms

Between 800 and 1,000 people attended a Sunday Christian revival event at Ohio State University (OSU), which several of the school’s football stars led.

Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, and former wide receiver Kamryn Babb were among the players who led the service, which ended with at least 60 attendees getting baptized, OSU’s student newspaper, the Lantern, reported.

Prayers, worship songs, and Bible handouts were part of the faith event, which also featured the players’ firsthand faith experiences.

Babb, whose football career was brought to a halt by serious knee injuries, told the crowd that he did not come to terms with how “broken” he was before he felt “the weight, the love, the grace, the mercy of God wrap [him] like a blanket.”

“I was just doing my thing because it was fun, and I’ll tell you this: I was on High Street, and I enjoyed it,” he said. “I had fun. But at the same time, I didn’t recognize my condition. I was spiritually dead. I could go out there, and I could smile and laugh … but on the inside, I was broken.”

After dozens of students and other attendees were baptized, event coordinators gave them their own Bibles and helped them read Scripture.

“We were praying for years and years for an event like this, and we were praying with expectation. We serve a miracle-working God,” said Egbuka. “So we definitely had an expectation when it came out, but God did increasingly and abundantly more than what we thought. So, we’re just blessed and thankful.”

Tuimoloau told the outlet that the idea to have a campus Christian event had been developing between him and his teammates since the 2023-2024 season.

“I don’t think anything I accomplish on the field compares to what is happening right now,” he explained.

Henderson agreed, saying, “Whatever I’ve done, this right here — what God is doing — is so much more important and so much bigger.”

A heartwarming video that the football players shared shows them leading the audience in worship and sharing their own experiences with faith: