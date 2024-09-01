Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 2000s rock band 3 Doors Down, paused a recent concert to share his faith in Jesus Christ with his thousands of fans.

Despite initially gaining popularity for the hit songs “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone,” and “Here Without You” over two decades ago, the band maintains more than 12.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

At their August 23 show with fellow rock band Creed in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Arnold donned a T-shirt reading “YESHUA” and when introducing the next song, “Away from the Sun,” told the crowd:

This world surrounds us with a message that we’ll never be good enough, we’ll never be strong enough, we’ll never be beautiful enough, we’ll never be rich enough. Whatever the case may be. Certainly that we’ll never win. Social media surrounds us with those messages all the time. It’s driven down our throats every day, that we’ll never be good enough and that nobody really, really loves us My friends, I just want to take a second to tell you, that’s an absolute lie. You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You’ll always be enough for one reason. And that’s because Jesus Christ loves you.

“Jesus Christ loves you so much that he made you just the way you are, just the way you’re standing there right now,” the frontman continued. “He also loves you to let you know that you’re not complete. I promise you there’s more, and you will win.”

He then led the crowd of tens of thousands in a chant, saying, “I am the one that Jesus loves.”

Footage of the heartwarming moment brought even more attention on social media — though not all of it was good:

“Hey @Creed and @3doorsdown spend a little more time playing the hits and zero time babbling about god and how important she is,” one disgruntled fan wrote on X:

Another poster said they “could’ve done without 3 Doors Down preaching about Jesus Christ.”

“To each their own, but it’s definitely a great way to skip 3 Doors Down in the future,” the X user added:

Saw Creed and 3 Doors Down at Ruoff tonight. Creed was better than I expected and I could’ve done without 3 Doors Down preaching about Jesus Christ. 🙄 To each their own, but it’s definitely a great way to skip 3 Doors Down in the future. — NoEffingClowns (@NoEffingClowns) August 11, 2024

Other fans celebrated Arnold’s words, with one saying, “I’ve always loved the music of 3 Doors Down now I always will”: