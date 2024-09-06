PHOTOS — ‘Thank You, Jesus’: 1,500 Attend Texas Campus Revival, 62 Baptized

People are thanking God after more than 1,000 attendees flooded a Christian revival event in Texas on August 29, 2024.

The event at the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University also resulted in dozens of students being baptized, the Christian Post reported on Tuesday, noting that approximately 1,500 people attended the event.

In a social media post, New Life Church pastors Michael and Bonnie Fehlauer highlighted the gathering, which the church ministry New Life Young Adults organized.

“Nearly 1500 students last night [at] Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. 62 water baptisms. Powerful testimonies. Many physically healed and delivered! Jesus is Lord….. and He is coming back,” the post reads: Nearly 1500 students last night Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi62 water baptismsPowerful testimonies Many… Posted by Michael N Bonnie Fehlauer on Friday, August 30, 2024

Social media users were quick to react to the news, one person writing, “Thank you Jesus” while someone else said, “Sitting here in tears looking at these pics! Oh Father move on this campus! Thank you NewLife for loving and serving! What a beautiful sight!”

New Life Young Adults pastor Tarik Whitmore said his message during the event was on Isaiah 6, which talks about the “conviction, cleansing, and commissioning that follows a genuine encounter with God.”

He said, “This was followed by testimonies from students and former students — sharing how God saved them, set them free, healed them physically, and is now using them to change the lives of others.”

More photos show the event, with people gathered near a stage and others being baptized and praying:

Similar events have been happening across the nation. A pastor in Jacksonville, Florida, gave all glory to God once 1,000 people were baptized at a local beach, Breitbart News reported in May:

The Spirit of God is on the move! Posted by Joby Martin on Monday, May 13, 2024

“God saved a lot of people, and those people were obedient to take the next step — to go public with their faith and declare Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior,” Church of Eleven22 pastor Joby Martin said. “And just as amazing as the 1,614 people that got baptized are the … maybe 10,000 people from our church [who] showed up to celebrate it on the beach.”