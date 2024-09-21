PHOTOS — ‘To God Be the Glory!’: 10,000 Students Gather for Christian Revival at University of Arkansas

A reported 10,000 students gathered at the University of Arkansas on Thursday for a Christian revival event that changed lives.

Young people from 67 universities flooded into Bud Walton Arena to worship Jesus Christ, CBN News reported on Friday.

According to Evangelist Tonya Prewett, there has reportedly been a massive amount of salvations, and hundreds of people have chosen to be baptized during Unite US events across the nation in the months prior.

The ministry stated, “Jesus met us there. We were blown away by His presence in the room and how it carried over to baptisms. It was a night we’ll never forget”:

Prewett recently said, “I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we’ve ever seen, and we’re seeing that. And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning.”

“Greater things are coming, and I feel for the end of this year and leading into 2025, something greater is coming. God is doing something across this nation… I do believe this move of God on college campuses is ushering in a greater awakening,” she added.

Video footage of the event shows students joyfully jumping up and down, singing, and praying. One young woman declares she wants “new life” in the moments before she is baptized.

Unite US recently went to the University of South Carolina and saw 4,000 students gather to worship Jesus. Many were baptized during that event, also.

In February, the group held an event at Florida State University, where 300 people were baptized. In addition, 260 were baptized at the University of Alabama in March, Breitbart News reported.

Similarly, more than 1,000 people showed up to another revival event at the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University in late August, where dozens of students were baptized.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the CBN News article, one person writing, “To God be the glory!”

“Thank you God for moving in the midst of these young people!” another user commented.