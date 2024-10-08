REPORT: Cardinals Attend LGBT Event Promoting Expression of Homosexual Love

A group of Cardinals in Rome for the Synod on Synodality took time on Tuesday to attend an event hosted by Fr. James Martin S.J. and his Outreach group, where attendees heard testimonials from “LGBTQ Catholics.”

LifeSite News first reported this story.

The event, titled “What is the experience of LGBTQ Catholics?” provided Catholics married to members of the same sex with an opportunity to tell the Cardinals their life experiences and the changes they would like to see in the Catholic Church.

Christopher Vella, leader of the Malta-based LGBT Catholic organization Drachma and a bisexual man married to another man, told the Cardinals of his goal to erase any hindrances to the free expression of homosexual love.

“Get to know the real people behind the ‘mask’ who are trying to live a Catholic life,” Wella said, according to LifeSite. “Let’s allow love to be expressed.”

Fr. Martin’s Outreach initiative describes itself as an “LGBTQ Catholic Resource,” featuring such “resources” as “The Outreach Guide to the Bible and Homosexuality.” And “What Church Leaders Can Learn from LGBTQ Catholics.” The Jesuit-run America Magazine also co-sponsored the event.

Also in attendance, according to LifeSite News, was Juan Carlos Cruz. In 2019, Cruz, a gay man and a sexual abuse victim who is now a member of the Pontifical Mission for the Protection of Minors, told CNN that Pope Francis said his homosexuality “does not matter.”

Cruz described his private conversation with the Pope in an interview with CNN: “You know Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The Pope loves you like this, and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.”