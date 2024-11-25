Sixty-seven-year-old Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a “slight health incident” on Sunday while he delivered his sermon at the Potter’s House in Dallas.

Jakes had been giving an hour-long message to his congregation when the incident happened, NBC 5 reported on Sunday.

The outlet continued:

Part of the service was recorded from the live stream and posted to social media. In the video, Jakes can be heard praying after his sermon: “Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let him go in peace.” Immediately after, he becomes quiet, lowers the microphone, and begins to shake. People, appearing to be church elders and staff, rushed the stage to support him before the video cut off.

Jakes received immediate medical attention, according to Fox 4. The bishop’s daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, later said in an update that he was improving and on the mend.

“Today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn’t by the mercy of God, by the grace of God. Bishop is doing well, he’s recovering well. He’s getting medical care,” the bishop’s son-in-law explained.

Video footage shows Jakes in a seated position. He appears to be looking down and moving only slightly before several men run onto the stage to offer him assistance, according to CBS 11.