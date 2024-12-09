San Francisco Jewish Student Center Vandalized with Islamist Graffiti

The San Francisco Hillel house, a Jewish center serving students at San Francisco State University, was vandalized on Sunday with graffiti that was both antisemitic and Islamist.

The Jewish Community Relations Council, the umbrella body representing Jews in the area, issued a statement on X:

Last night, the @SFHillel House, a block from the

@SFSU campus, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, and the perpetrators attempted to break in. The graffiti referenced ‘Khaybar,’ a historic region in 7th-century Arabia where a battle between Muslims and Jews resulted in the mass expulsion and slaughter of the Jewish community. This deeply problematic reference not only shifts the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a religious battle between Islam and Judaism but also carries an implicit threat of armed violence or forcible expulsion against Jews today. Hillel, the center for Jewish life on university campuses worldwide, is a pillar in supporting Jewish identity, education, and community for students. We appreciate the @SFPD and San Francisco State University Police Departments for removing the graffiti, as well as SFSU President Lynn Mahoney for responding quickly to the incident.

San Francisco State has long been a center of anti-Israel activism. Earlier this year, the university administration, bowing to pro-Palestinian protesters, said it would boycott certain arms manufacturers — an apparent violation of state law, which prevents anti-Israel boycotts.

The attack Sunday crosses the line into explicit antisemitism. Not only does the term “Khaybar” refer derogatorily to Jews, but the Hillel house is also a center of Jewish religious and cultural life.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.