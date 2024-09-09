San Francisco State University Surrenders to Pro-Palestinian Activists, Divests from Arms Manufacturers

Pro-Palestinian students rejoiced on August 29, 2024, when San Francisco State University (SFSU) announced it would divest from three arms manufacturers because they allegedly fail to meet “human rights standards.”

NBC Bay Area reported that the three companies are Lockheed Martin, Palantir Technologies, and Leonardo.

The divestment decision followed weeks of protest from pro-Palestinian students. The students “camped out and protested for three weeks in a nationwide call for universities to disclose and divest from what they categorized as companies profiting from Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and the war in Gaza.”

Caterpillar — a heavy equipment manufacturer, not an arms manufacturer — is also being targeted.

KQED noted that Caterpillar’s “bulldozers have been armored and in some cases weaponized by the Israel Defense Forces.”

The San Francisco State University Foundation, “which handles the fundraising of private donations and how they’re invested,” has already confirmed that investments in Lockheed Martin, Palantir Technologies, and Leonardo have been sold in keeping with the agreement reached with student protesters.

Rama Ali Kased teaches race and resistance studies at SFSU, and he commented on the divestment, saying, “We worked with the university this summer to ensure that our investment policy was aligned with the values of our university, a university that upholds social justice, economic justice and racial justice as part of the mission of the university.”

