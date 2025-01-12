‘Insanely Powerful’: Holocaust Survivor’s Menorah Survives L.A. Fires

A California man said it was “insanely powerful” to find a menorah passed down from his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, had survived the Los Angeles area wildfires.

Joshua Kotler explained to the New York Post that he, his wife, Emily Kotler, and their two daughters had left their home in Altadena and went to his wife’s sister’s home “20 minutes” away in the city of Glassell Park. Joshua thanked God that his family had gotten out of their home safely.

Prior to their home burning down, Joshua explained that he went back to the house, “hosing down” his roof before once again leaving.

Joshua explained that when he and his wife returned to their home, which had “burnt down with everything in it,” the firefighters were on their street “casing house to house” and tagging them as “total destruction,” according to the outlet.

“I asked one of the firefighters if it’s stupid for me to push things around to try to find anything that was salvaged,” Joshua said, adding that the firefighter said it was “not stupid” because “a lot of times things fall on top of other things and don’t burn.”

“My wife and I recovered only one thing from our entire house, and it was my Holocaust-surviving grandmother’s menorah,” Joshua added. “It was insanely powerful.”

Joshua explained to the outlet that the night before he had discovered the menorah, he had been on the phone with his cousin, “crying” that he “had time to grab it.”

“The fact that I went there and it was the only thing recovered from the scene was just an insane feeling,” Joshua added. “The firefighters had to hold me up. I almost collapsed.”

There are currently three active fires, according to CalFire. The Palisades Fire, which has affected 23,713 acres is reported to be 11 percent contained. The Eaton Fire, which has affected 14,117 acres is reported to be 27 percent contained, while the Hurst Fire, which has affected 799 acres, is reported to be 89 percent contained.