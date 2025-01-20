Reverend Franklin Graham offered a stirring prayer during President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday in Washington, DC.

“Mr. President, the last four years there are times I’m sure you thought it was pretty dark. But look what God has done. We praise him and give him glory,” he said, at which the crowd applauded.

Graham continued:

Let us pray. Our Father and our God, Thou has said “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” As the prophet Daniel prayed, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever. For wisdom and might are His. He changes the times and the seasons, he removes kings, he raises up kings. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.”

Our Father, today as President Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office once again, we come to say, “Thank you, Oh Lord our God.” Father, when Donald Trump’s enemies thought he was down and out, you and you alone saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by your mighty hand.

We pray for President Trump, that you’ll watch over, protect, guide, and direct him. Give him your wisdom from your throne on high. We ask that you would bless him and that our nation would be blessed through him. We also ask that you would bless and protect Melania, as First Lady. We thank you for the beauty, the warmth, and grace that she shows not only to this nation but to the whole world.

We thank you for Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha, and their young family. May he be a strength to President Trump, to stand beside him, to hold up his arms like Aaron held up the arms of Moses in the midst of battle.

The prophet Samuel reminded the people it was you that brought them up from the land of Egypt. And he said no, stand still, that I may reason with you before the Lord. So Father we take this moment to stand still, to remember the great things that You have done for this nation. Thank you for the protection, the bounty, the freedoms that we so enjoy. We remember to keep our eyes fixed on you, and may our hearts be inclined to your voice. We know that America can never be great again if we turn our backs on you. We ask for your help and we pray all of this in the name of the King of kings, the Lord of lords, your Son, my Savior, and our redeemer Jesus Christ, Amen.