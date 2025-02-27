Poll: Decline of Christianity in U.S. Slowing, Possibly Leveling Off

Christianity’s years-long decline in the U.S. may be slowing and could have leveled off, a poll released Wednesday by Pew Research study suggests.

The Pew Religious Landscape Study showed 62 percent of poll respondents identify as Christian while 29 percent are religiously unaffiliated.

UPI reports Pew said in an executive summary of poll findings that “the Christian share of the population, after years of decline, has been relatively stable since 2019.”

The poll found the Christian share of the U.S. adult population between 2019 and 2024 hovered between 60 percent and 64 percent. The UPI report further stated:

The decline in Christianity in America had been happening since 2007 before appearing to level off in this poll. Pew said in action statement, “The latest RLS, fielded over seven months in 2023-24, finds that 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christians. That is a decline of 9 percentage points since 2014 and a 16-point drop since 2007.” Among those who said they were Christian in the poll, 40% identified as Protestant, 19% Catholic and 3% are other Christians.

Those belonging to religions that aren’t Christianity now lie at 7.1 percent.

Notably, Muslims and Buddhists earned a share of the population greater than one percent for the first time, at 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Hindus are close behind at 0.9 percent, while Jews make up the largest non-Christian religion at 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of religiously unaffiliated Americans—often called “nones”—has leveled off at 29 percent.

This group includes atheists, agnostics and those who do not follow a specific faith.

Pew said in a statement, “One driver of the long-term trend is ‘generational replacement.’ Older, highly religious, heavily Christian generations are passing away. The younger generations succeeding them are much less religious, with smaller percentages of Christians and more ‘nones.'”