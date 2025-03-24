Exclusive: 4,000 Couples Struggling to Conceive Sign Up for Prayer Movement Organized by Pro-Life Diaper Company ‘EveryLife’

Leading pro-life diaper company EveryLife has teamed up with prominent Christian voices to launch a global prayer movement for married couples who want to have children but are struggling to conceive or adopt.

More than 4,000 married couples spanning 38 countries have already signed up for “Praying for More Babies in 2025” since the movement launched on March 11, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“The global response to this prayer movement is overwhelming and inspiring,” EveryLife Co-Founder and President Sarah Gabel Seifert told Breitbart News in a statement.

“It’s clear there’s a deep desire to celebrate new life and recognize that our world needs more babies, not less,” she continued. “We’re witnessing a powerful awakening — a return to a culture that celebrates life, embraces children, and recognizes that our greatest legacy will always be family.”

READ MORE: Pro-Life Diaper Company Counters Free Abortions Outside DNC with Support for Pregnant Women

The goal of the prayer movement is to support married couples “in their fertility journey through faith-based community, celebrate the blessing of children in a culture increasingly ambivalent about parenthood, and change the narrative around family formation from one of limitation to one of hope and abundance,” according to the company.

Married couples who want to have a child, either through natural conception or adoption, may submit a prayer request by April 11 to receive ongoing prayers throughout the rest of the year from prayer partners.

The full prayer team includes members of the EveryLife team, as well as:

John & Lisa Bevere; Charlie & Erika Kirk; Allie Beth & Timothy Stuckey; Sadie (Robertson) & Christian Huff; Lila & Joe (of Live Action); Bethany (Hamilton) & Adam Dirks; Isabel (Brown) & Brock Belcher; Madison & Grant Trout; Arden & Christian Bevere; Seth & Olivia Gruber; Al & Lisa Robertson; Jase & Missy Robertson; [and] Sarah Gabel & Michael Seifert[.]

Prayer partners will pray for each couple by name with rotating lists each month and will and offer monthly updates, scripture, and the chance to share pregnancy news, according to the company. All prayer requests are confidential except for the list of names prayer partners receive.

“This is an answer to prayer! Being in the waiting for a baby is so lonely. It’s too hard to share the disappointment month after month with family and friends, so we don’t. We just don’t,” a couple who signed up for the movement but wished to remain anonymous told Breitbart News. “So, for two years my husband and I have just done it alone. BUT GOD! He brought this prayer opportunity to us and we could not be more grateful!”

RELATED: Actress Kristen Bell’s Baby Brand ‘Hello Bello’ Will Pay for Employee’s Abortions

According to EveryLife’s website, the company was founded after “we were disheartened to learn that many in this industry financially support organizations who destroy innocent life.”

“We were tired of supporting companies that don’t understand or respect us, tired of having agendas pushed on us and our youth, and tired of watching millions of innocent gifts from above be wiped away under the guise of equity. We simply couldn’t — and wouldn’t — sit on the sidelines anymore,” EveryLife’s mission statement reads.

The company says it has partnered with 900-plus pro-life organizations to provide diapers and wipes to moms facing crisis pregnancies. The company reports donating three million diapers and 2.5 million wipes.