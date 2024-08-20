While Planned Parenthood is ending unborn lives via medication abortion outside of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week in its mobile “health” clinic, a pro-life diaper company called EveryLife is offering support to pregnant women who want another option.

EveryLife is partnering with Sidewalk Advocates for Life and a life-affirming mobile medical unit from ThriVe Nation to station outside of the DNC in Chicago, the company stated. EveryLife said it is offering ultrasound services and a lifetime supply of EveryLife diapers to any pregnant mom seeking an abortion at Planned Parenthood’s abortion van who chooses life instead.

“To ensure moms receive diapers consistently until their baby outgrows them, we’ve provided the Sidewalk Advocate and ThriVe teams in Chicago, stationed outside the DNC, with a QR code,” the company said. “When moms who choose life scan the code, they can access a free lifetime supply of EveryLife diapers through our subscription program. They will be able to manage the subscription themselves, adjusting sizes as needed, and have diapers delivered straight to their doorstep every month.”

The company added that while Planned Parenthood “continues to mock and devalue the family unit,” EveryLife “unapologetically remains rooted in faith, standing for life and championing parenthood.”

“We know that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby. We are honored to provide hopeful solutions to make parenthood possible by offering the resources these families need to choose life,” the company said.

Here we come, Chicago! Ὡ Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

The mobile unit is moving around as needed near the DNC and was set up near the Planned Parenthood abortion van on Tuesday, a representative for the company said. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, told the New York Post outside of the abortion van on Monday that it had planned for “about” ten vasectomies and 25 medication abortions.

“While Planned Parenthood mocks and contributes to the devaluing of the family unit and demise of our nation, EveryLife will continue to champion life and parenthood,” said EveryLife co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert. “We are honored to provide a tangible resource to help moms in need choose life, knowing that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.