A Satanist leader was arrested on Friday morning after reportedly getting into a physical altercation at the Kansas State Capitol during a so-called “Black Mass” event.

Michael Stewart, the founder of the Satanic Grotto, was detained at the Kansas Statehouse in the capital of Topeka after getting into a shoving match with another individual, according to WIBW News.

The Satanic Grotto is described as an “organization for Satanists and allies who follow the Left-Hand Path,” according to the organization’s website.

Per the outlet:

Stewart then made his way to the rotunda, where he held his arms skyward and made a dedication to Satan. One woman confronted him, saying he was not allowed to do that, while a man approached holding a medallion and praying. A third person then approached, and he and Stewart started shoving each other.

In a post on X from CatholicVote, Stewart could be seen holding his arms up as another person appeared to grab something out of his hand. Stewart then appeared to punch the person, and the two could be seen getting into a physical altercation before law enforcement officers intervened and tackled Stewart to the ground.

According to the outlet, prior to entering the building, law enforcement officials greeted Stewart and informed him that “he was welcome inside the building, but he could not perform any demonstrations.”

Roughly 20 people “were on hand in support of the Black Mass,” while between 300 and 400 people were protesting the event, according to the outlet.

KSNT News reported that “Stewart was arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct”:

Stewart was arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, according to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The other individual who was involved in the physical altercation with Stewart, a 21-year-old man, was also arrested in addition to a handful of others present at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday.

Prior to the altercation, Stewart explained that “the point of the Black Mass” is for the group to show their “space in the public circle” and to express their “feelings” and hurt, according to the article.