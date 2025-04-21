Trump at Easter Egg Roll: ‘We’re Going to Honor Jesus Christ Very Powerfully Throughout Our Lives’

“We’re honoring Jesus Christ,” and we will “honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives,” President Donald Trump said during remarks ahead of Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

Trump said roughly 40,000 – 42,000 people are expected to participate in the White House event throughout the day, thanking everyone at the beginning of his remarks.

“But again, our country is doing very well. Our we had the highest number of recruits, enlistments that we’ve had in, I think, 28 or 29 years, and I’m sure we’re going to actually beat that number. It’s all happened since November 5,” he said, adding, “We love our country, and it’s been something very, very special.”

“And speaking of special, Easter is special, and it’s one of our favorite days,” Trump continued. “It’s one of our favorite periods of time.”

“We’re honoring Jesus Christ, and we’re going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives, all throughout our lives — not just now. All throughout our lives,” he said as the crowd applauded.

“We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you see. So we’re going to come down and join you right now, but I just want to wish everybody, once again, happy Easter and enjoy your lives. We’re going to have our great four years. Thank you very much, everybody,” Trump added.

His remarks coincide with what the president said at the beginning of Holy Week, remembering the “Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“And, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'” Trump said.

Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life,” he continued.

