A cloud formation resembling Jesus Christ appeared above a Basilica in the Philippines just after Mass earlier this month, stunning worshippers and causing a video of the heavenly cloud to go viral on social media.

The apparition occurred on June 14, when the island nation celebrates National Youth Day, a time for celebrating service to the community and the country. Shortly after Mass ended, one attendee noticed a remarkable cloud above the Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City, one of the Philippines’ most prominent religious sites, and began filming.

The cloud formation distinctly resembled a figure, bearing a strong resemblance to Jesus Christ, with His arms outstretched, long hair, and hands raised upward.

It didn’t take long for the crowd to take notice of the celestial presence and begin to react, as seen in the viral video.

“Earlier that morning, the skies were dark and heavy,” one attendee told Viral Press. “It looked like it was about to rain any moment. But as the mass progressed, the weather held back. Then came a powerful moment.”

The moment was powerful indeed, as many took to X to express their joy at what they believed was a billowing vision of the Risen Lord.

“Praise be to Lord Jesus Christ,” one X user wrote.

“Jesus Christ, we TRUST in you! AMEN,” wrote another.

One user opined, “Heaven touches earth in the most unexpected ways. A reminder that Christ is truly with us…even in the skies above. What a powerful moment of grace and faith.”

Christianity is the predominant religion in the Philippines, with Roman Catholics making up the largest number.