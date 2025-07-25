WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who died on Thursday at the age of 71, made peace with God a few years prior when he declared his complete dedication to Jesus Christ.

Before he was baptized in December 2023, Hogan had proclaimed his Christian faith in public and talked about how he had accepted Christ when he was a teenager, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The outlet reported on a social media post of Hogan’s from 2023, where Hogan wrote:

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14-years-old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!

He and his wife, Sky Daily, were married in September 2023 and baptized together in December of that year.

A joyful Hogan and his family members were seen smiling during the touching moment in the baptismal waters, per Breitbart News.

In a social media post featuring the video, Hogan wrote, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

In a social media post following the wrestler’s death, Rev. Franklin Graham said he was saddened to learn the legendary wrestler had died.

Graham wrote:

I was saddened to read that Hulk Hogan passed away today. I had the privilege of being with him last year at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was able to talk with him briefly backstage. What a character! He went on stage just before I did, and after he ripped his shirt off, I wondered how in the world I would follow that!

“He and his wife Sky were baptized at their church in 2023. When posting about his baptism, he said, ‘Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life.’ I know his family would appreciate your prayers during this time,” he added:

When he was interviewed by the 700 Club, Hogan said, “I’m either all the way in or all the way out with whatever I do. So, if you’re with me there’s no guesswork. If I’m with my Lord and Savior, I’m all the way in,” he said:

Emergency crews were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday when reports came in about a cardiac arrest, per Breitbart News.

President Donald Trump shared his own tribute to Hogan in a social media post on Thursday, saying, “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.'”

Trump said he was “MAGA all the way,” had a huge heart, and will be greatly missed:

“No one in the world of professional wrestling, and few others in the realm of sports, impacted the generations that watched them more than Hulk Hogan,” Breitbart News’s sports editor Dylan Gwinn wrote. “A symbol of patriotic strength, faith, and physical toughness, Hogan inspired children in the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond to reach their full physical and moral potential.”