Eighteen Carson-Newman University football players decided to make a public profession of faith in Jesus Christ by being baptized in a creek in Tennessee.

The campus community and other Eagles players gathered on the banks of Mossy Creek to support the new believers at the August 20 event, which was officiated by Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) area director Marty Blakely, FCA’s Lakeway Ambassador Alan Duncan, and Mossy Creek Fellowship pastor Drew Eudy, the Baptist and Reflector reported Wednesday.

The report noted that while such an event is “unusual on a college campus” the school and its athletics program is supportive.

“Our number one goal is that we want to graduate these kids, but more importantly we want to develop young men of Christian faith,” head football coach Ashley Ingram said.

“This is really what it’s all about,” Ingram said at the baptism to those in attendance. “I couldn’t be more excited for them as they start their walk with Christ.”

Baptism gatherings have become a campus tradition over the past decade, according to the report. The week before, three athletes from the university’s volleyball team were also baptized in Mossy Creek.

