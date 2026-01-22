Revival Breaks Out at Oklahoma Roofing Convention, Dozens Baptized

A revival broke out at an Oklahoma roofing convention this month, with more than 200 men and women responding to the Gospel and dozens baptized, reported Decision Magazine, a Christian publication founded by the late American evangelist Billy Graham.

The baptisms occurred after the Gospel of Jesus Christ was preached at a non-mandatory concluding session of RoofCon, which was held January 5-7 and is the world’s largest conference for professionals in the roofing and solar industry, according to the report. Evangelist and pastor Clayton King was invited to speak at the Oklahoma City event by RoofCon founder Hunter Ballew.

“Over 200 men and women responded to the gospel in Oklahoma City and dozens were immediately baptized in cattle troughs,” King said in a post to social media. “This was not a Christian event. It’s a roofers convention led by a man of great faith who wanted the attendees to have an opportunity to hear the gospel. There’s an AWAKENING happening on earth right now. Let’s not miss this moment. Reminds me of Acts 8.”

King told CBN News that Ballew, who is a Christian, contacted him a few months prior and told him he had been “impressed by the Holy Spirit that I [need] to use my roofing convention as a platform to reach people with the Gospel.”

King and Ballew then decided to set up an opportunity for attendees to be baptized and bought cattle troughs at Tractor supply, which they filled with water and set out on the convention floor, according to the report.

“What I really sensed the Holy Spirit directing me [was] to share the simplicity of the Gospel,” King said, “and how a person can actually know that they are born again.”

“I knew the kind of faith that Hunter and his team had going into the event [and] I was just really praying and believing that God would honor their faith and that they would see a harvest, and they did,” he added.

King told DBN he believes secularism is losing is popularity in the culture because it has failed to deliver “meaning and purpose.”

“I believe that secularism has promised a world and a culture devoid of religion, devoid of traditional values, and stripped of its Christianity as a better place to live … but now I think collectively, we have seen and specifically men have seen that’s a lie,” he said.

“If there is no God, then we don’t have a basis for any belief, for any value system,” he continued, before adding that he sees “a hunger now for spiritual things and that hunger is being met by the Gospel.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.