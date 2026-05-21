WATCH — Florida Church Sees 2,552 Baptized During Annual ‘Beach Baptism’ Event

More than 2,500 people were baptized on Sunday during a beach event in Jacksonville, Florida, announcing to the world their decision to follow Jesus Christ.

Those decisions were part of Church Eleven22’s annual mass baptism at Hanna Park where 2,552 were baptized, according to First Coast News.

The church baptized nearly 2,000 people at the same event in 2025 and were overjoyed at the increase in numbers this year.

“One by one, people walked into the water declaring that Jesus Christ is their Lord and Savior — that the old is gone and new life has come! Because baptism isn’t what saves us, it’s the outward sign of an inward spiritual reality. A symbol that we’ve been united with Jesus in His death and raised to walk in new life,” the church wrote in a social media post: “And somehow, the very last baptism of the day was one of the shuttle bus drivers! Only God could write a story like that,” it continued, adding, “‘We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.’ Romans 6:4.”

Pastor Joby Martin founded the church in 2012 and it has expanded to more locations in Florida and Georgia.

The church shared more photos of the event with people wearing t-shirts that read “Who Is Jesus? My Lord and Savior.”

In addition, Turning Point USA’s Rapid Response also posted aerial video footage taken at the beach that showed crowds lined up to be baptized in the ocean.

“This is what revival looks like,” the caption read:

“The church is alive and well, the Spirit of God is on the move, and the gospel of Jesus Christ is still changing lives today,” Martin said of the baptisms, according to CBN News.