A woman who recently turned 105 is attributing her long life to the “good Lord” who put her here for “so many years.”

Blynda Vidock, born in 1921, celebrated another milestone birthday with her family in Baytown, Texas.

She grew up in Palm Beach, Florida, before eventually moving to Texas after meeting her husband Charles “Chuck” Vidock while volunteering for the USO during World War II. They spent nearly four decades together before he lost his life to brain cancer. Now, her family spans five generations: She has three sons, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

“I think I’ve been made Queen for a day, and I’ve got my 15 minutes of fame, so you better enjoy it because it won’t come again,” Vidock said, according to Fox 26. “I wonder every day when I wake up in the morning, ‘This is another day, Lord, why am I here?’ Every day is a blessing!”

“The good Lord put me here for so many years, and it’s His life through me,” she continued, noting that she always had healthy habits, describing herself as being “very athletic” throughout her life, which included playing tennis and swimming. She also said she “ate good food” throughout her life and pointed to the differences in modern-day living.

“We live faster nowadays than we used to, and people are so busy they don’t have time to be a family, sitting around the table eating properly,” she said, adding that she now finds that “just smiling or talking to people is all I needed to do to make them happy.”

She also attributed her long life to doing everything in moderation, taking care of her body, and being kind to people. However, she also said she was “blessed with good genes.”

The report notes that Vidock is still “completely” independent.

Fox 26 noted that good genetics “provide a baseline for living past 100,” but “lifelong habits like daily movement, low-inflammation diets, and meaningful social interaction remain the foundation for extending health span alongside lifespan.”