A Dallas jury has granted sole custody of a seven-year-old boy to his mother, who is attempting to “turn him into a girl” against the wishes of the boy’s father.

The mother, Anne Georgulas, is currently transitioning their son, James Younger, into “Luna,” and sends him to school dressed as a girl. She has expressed her intention to administer puberty blockers and eventually cross-sex hormones to the child, who has a twin brother named Jude.

According to Mr. Younger, their son James has told him: “Mommy tells me I’m a girl.” Georgulas held a “coming-out party” for James on his 5th birthday, for which she clothed him in a dress, Younger said.

Younger insists that James “never presented himself as a girl to me ever and he violently rejects any female identity” but that he dresses like a girl around his mother because he believes she will not love him as a boy.

By a majority vote of 11 of the 12 jurors, the jury granted sole managing conservatorship over the twin boys and Judge Kim Cooks said will announce her ruling on possession, child support, and other matters on Wednesday afternoon.

Georgulas is the one who brought the lawsuit seeking fewer overnight stays for James with his father and requesting that Younger’s visits with the boys be supervised. She also has petitioned that Younger be prohibited from calling their son by his given name “James” and from exposing James to people who do not affirm him as a female.

Georgulas recently revealed that her sons James and Jude are not biologically related to her since they were the product of in-vitro fertilization with the use of a heterologous egg donor.

Mr. Younger has expressed concerns that Georgulas is setting James up for a lifetime of misery. Transgender individuals suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide.

Last Friday, protesters reportedly urged Texas lawmakers to pass legislation barring anyone under 18 years of age from beginning a medical transition, arguing that children cannot comprehend the lifelong consequences of this decision and that parents should not be allowed to make this choice for their children.

