Cancer Survivor Wins $200K Lottery on Final Day of Chemo

A North Carolina man battling colon cancer got a welcome surprise after he bought a $1 lottery ticket recently.

Ronnie Foster of Pink Hill said he was on the way to the doctor for his last round of chemo when he decided to buy a Win It All scratch-off at the Short Stop on Jackson Street in Beulaville.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5. I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one,” he recalled.

When the first one did not yield any winnings, Foster scratched off the second ticket and realized something big had just happened.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze. I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

The retired Department of Transportation worker claimed his $200,000 prize at the headquarters in Raleigh on Friday and said he planned on using most of it to pay off his medical bills and take the rest to the bank.

“I have good insurance,” Foster commented. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”

The cancer survivor took home $141,501 after taxes, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Win It All launched in December 2018 and was scheduled to end in November. Foster won the last top prize,” the commission’s website stated.

On October 24, Breitbart News reported that a Michigan man with seven kids and 21 grandkids took home about $42 million after he won the Powerball jackpot in September.

“As soon as we walked in the clerk asked: ‘Are you guys the big winners?’ I handed him the ticket and said: ‘We’re about to find out.’ When the terminal printed a receipt saying to contact the Lottery, we knew our lives had changed,” said winner Phillip Chippewa.

The grandfather said he planned on buying a new home for himself and each of his kids and would share the rest with his loved ones.

“With seven children and 21 grandchildren, I’ve always said that I might not have the most money, but I am rich with family. Now, I have all the money I’ll ever need and can help my family for generations. That means everything to me,” he commented.