President Donald Trump called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Tuesday for “wasting everybody’s time” rather than focusing on her “filthy dirty” congressional district of San Francisco, California.

“Nervous Nancy, how about her district? Her district is so filthy dirty,” President Trump said during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It’s filthy dirty with all of the things — I won’t say it but the needles and everything else, these are areas that were ten years ago the best in the country and now they’re disgusting.”

“She ought to spend more time back in San Francisco taking care of her community instead of wasting everybody’s time,” he stated, appearing to infer that she neglected her district to focus on impeachment.

Pelosi told fellow Democrats on Friday that she was finally ready to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial after a month-long delay.

Tuesday, the Speaker tweeted a statement regarding her decision:

The House upheld its duty to #DefendOurDemocracy by passing two articles of impeachment against the President. Tomorrow, we will transmit those articles & name impeachment managers. The Senate must choose between the Constitution & a cover-up. https://t.co/tcPdHeMUGp pic.twitter.com/ebqA3Z1oBi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 14, 2020

“The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial,” the statement read. “The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers Wednesday, January 15.”

“The President and the Senators will be held accountable,” she concluded.

In November, a rental site discovered that the number of complaints about feces in the streets of San Francisco had increased, according to Breitbart News.

“RentHop found, using public data from the city’s website where people can complain to the city about reports of human and animal waste, that the city has received more than 25,000 complaints about fecal matter between January and November of this year,” Breitbart News reported.

In 2018, city leaders approved a ban on plastic straws and stirrers, however, the small plastic caps found on the hypodermic needles the city provides to drug users were reportedly piling up in the streets and on sidewalks.

“The city gives out, on average, 400,000 syringes per month to drug users but does not control how used needles are disposed of,” Breitbart News reported.