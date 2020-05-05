A Kentucky woman was caught on cell phone video wearing a mask with a hole cut it in because she claimed it made it “easier to breathe.”

The video showed Joe Samaan, a gas station clerk working at S J Food Mart in Lexington, Kentucky, filming the woman entering the store with the cut-up mask.

“Where did you get that mask from?” he asks the woman as she approaches the counter to pay for gas, according to the video.

“Well, since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe,” she replies.

“Cutting it?” the clerk replies. “Yeah, I’ll do that too, thanks for the advice.”

The woman then left the store.

The video, which was initially uploaded to TikTok, received more than 800,000 likes and nearly 9,000 comments, the New York Daily News reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Americans to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose completely.

Kentucky’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 5,130 after increasing by 253 this weekend, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, according to the Lexington-Herald Leader.