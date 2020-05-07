Charlie Kirk: 5 Ways America Has Become More Socialist

I have been advocating in favor of free markets and against socialism since I was a teenager. Thankfully, it’s always been difficult for American students to grasp how destructive socialism truly is.

Why thankfully?

Because to make my argument, I have had to point to places like Venezuela, Cuba, and the former Soviet Union for examples. The perverse gift of the Chinese coronavirus is that it has given Americans an up close and personal look at the horrors of big government — and, by extension, socialism.

Now if I want to explain the inevitable tyranny of an all-powerful state, I just pull up a map of the good ole’ USA, and point to Greenville, MS; Louisville, KY; Harris County, TX; LA County, CA; and Kansas City, MO.

These encroachments on our liberties and way of life—some obvious and radical, some more subtle but equally insidious— are happening so rapidly it’s almost impossible to keep track. But we have to try.

These draconian measures are simply not compatible with a people who inhabit the land of the free and home of the brave, and we risk becoming an oppressed and fearful people if we don’t call tyranny by name.

So, here are five ways in which the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has made America more socialist:

Up until now, young people have been able to worship socialism in the abstract. Today they are getting to experience the consequences of it while under state mandated house arrest in their studio apartments or their parent’s basements.

Sadly, this means my job just got easier. Never again in the fight against socialism and big government do I have to say, “look at Venezuela.” I only have to say, “look around.”

Charlie Kirk is founder and president of Turning Point USA, the author of the New York Times bestseller The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future, and host of The Charlie Kirk Show.