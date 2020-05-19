Troopers Help Deliver Baby Girl on New Jersey Turnpike

Several New Jersey state troopers went above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a baby girl on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend, officials said.

State police superintendent Patrick Callahan said at the state’s Saturday coronavirus briefing that the Memphis, Tennessee, woman was driving across the country with her husband when she suddenly went into labor, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported.

The woman pulled over at Interchange 8A and called for help, and state troopers Robert Murray, Marcin Ziobron, and Pierre Noel from the Cranbury station (Troop D) arrived to help deliver the baby along with Monroe Township emergency medical personnel Heather Nicholas, Jaclyn Regina, and Nicole Esposito, NJ Advance Media reported.

Three State Troopers Help Deliver Baby on the New Jersey Turnpike Yesterday, Troopers Robert Murray, Pierre Noel, and Marcin Ziobron, of Troop “D” Cranbury Station, helped a woman deliver a baby girl at Interchange 8A on the Turnpike.https://t.co/mORjIvzyFu pic.twitter.com/dwV7Mt0G22 — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2020

Callahan said the baby girl is the mother’s fifth child.

Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Talk about welcome to New Jersey.”

“That is a great story,” the governor added. “God bless them all.”