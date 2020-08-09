An anonymous donor offered to completely cover the funeral expenses for a Texas man whose wife died unexpectedly of a heart attack.

Frank Garcia said everything started as a normal day until his wife, Eugenia Lynn Singleton, began to gasp for air.

“She was gasping for air, and I tried to dial 911,” Garcia told KIII. “They removed her from the house, and I didn’t see her till I got to the hospital, and when I got to the hospital, they pronounced her dead.”

Doctors said she died of a heart attack. Garcia had no room to grieve because the next thing on his mind was funeral expenses for his late wife.

Garcia said he could not come up with enough money right away, so he set up a GoFundMe page.

“It was like $5,000 something almost $6,000 for the total cost,” Garcia said.

It was at that moment when anonymous donors reached out to Garcia to tell him not to worry about paying the funeral costs.

“He’s like don’t worry about it, I said ‘what do you mean?’ Garcia said. ‘Just out of my heart, my family, and my wife’s heart, to you and your family.’ You’re not responsible for nothing. You don’t owe us back.'”

Garcia says his story is a reminder that there are good people in the world.

Garcia’s story is also not the first to take place regarding anonymous funeral donations.

In January, an anonymous donor bought a headstone for a mother grieving the loss of her daughter, who passed away more than two years ago and could not afford to buy a proper headstone for their grave.