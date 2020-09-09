Los Angeles Prohibits Trick-or-Treating over Coronavirus Concerns

Residents of Los Angeles County will not be allowed to trick-or-treat this upcoming Halloween season over coronavirus concerns, according to the county’s health department.

The decision was announced by the L.A. County Department of Public Health in a guidance issued on Wednesday, which shares ways to celebrate Halloween in a socially distanced manner. The guidance also suggests that traditional ways of celebrating do “not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members.”

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health would like to share information on how to take part in this holiday in a manner that reduces your risk of developing COVID-19,” the guidance stated.

Both trick-or-treating from house to house and “trunk-or-treat” events from car to car are prohibited under the guidance. Other events, such as gatherings, festivals, concerts, and haunted attractions are also not allowed.

The guidance also suggests that those who want to participate in the fun of Halloween should do so by taking part in “online parties/contests” or “car parades that comply with public health guidance.” The list goes on to state that “drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by ‘judges’ that are appropriately physically distanced” are permitted.

As of September 7, Los Angeles County had reported nearly 250,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 6,036 deaths.