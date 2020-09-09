No Social Distancing at Massive L.A. House Party: ‘I Didn’t Buy All This Money for My Teeth to Wear a Mask, Bro’

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) broke up a massive house party in the Woodland Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning, and a local news crew found little, if any, evidence of masks or “social distancing” to prevent coronavirus.

Another massive house party was broken up by LAPD. Hundreds partied into the early morning hours before neighbors called police. Hear what the host and partygoers say about defying public health orders @FOXLA at 12. @GDLA @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/MR85A8nvRG — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) September 8, 2020

Local FOX affiliate KTTV interviewed bleary-eyed partygoers as hundreds of people left the suburban home. Many defended their decision not to wear masks as a matter of personal preference or individual liberty.

The LAPD tweeted footage of the interviews:

Unfortunately, we continue to see people hosting large parties in violation of the @lapublichealth health order. COVID has disrupted our lives. We know these are difficult times for all of us. But we all have to do our part—We are in this together. pic.twitter.com/quTuMhpCQ8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 8, 2020

“Bro, I paid 18 rocks for my teeth, bro. I wear a mask, bro? I didn’t come out — I didn’t buy all this money for my teeth to wear a mask, bro.” “I was outside. Homegirls were outside. We tried to keep it as safe as possible, but you know — a lot of people came.” “If you came here and decided you wanted to put yourself at risk, or et cetera, then that’s your business. I mean, apparently, America — it’s supposed to be a free country, so, you know, you have that option to choose or not.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has begun cutting water and electricity to homes that are used for large house parties in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, saying that such “super-spreader” events pose a risk to public health.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.