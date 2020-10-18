A little girl celebrated with her loved ones after she completed her last chemo treatment on Friday in Grimes, Iowa.

“Aila Nesbitt was was [sic] diagnosed with leukemia 2 and a half years ago,” KCCI reported.

Since that time, the 5-year-old has endured years of chemo treatments, three blood transfusions, and has lost her hair twice. She also spent over 60 nights at Blank Children’s Hospital.

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, leukemia is the most common cancer found in children and teenagers and accounts for nearly one out of three cancers.

“We are so proud of the progress she has made and the obstacles that she has overcome throughout this journey,” her parents wrote last year on a fundraising page created in their daughter’s honor.

The page raised over $5,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“She is also as selfless as she is strong always asking about others if they are ill or not feeling well, and even wiping away Mommy’s tears on really hard days, saying, ‘It will be ok Mommy,'” her parents said at the time.

“We are beyond blessed that God chose us to be her parents and pray she will do amazing things with her brave story through her own cancer journey, by helping others going through similar experiences. She is a fighter and will continue to show the world that faith is bigger than fear,” they continued.

At the hospital last week, Ailah got to ring a special bell to signify she was finally done with her chemo treatments.

Video footage of the moment showed nurses singing and cheering as her mother held her and the two hugged.

“Her family said they’re extremely grateful for her treatment at Blank Children’s Hospital, and have shared her story to raise awareness about childhood cancer,” the KCCI report concluded.