Steelers Place Roethlisberger, Three Others on Covid-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday morning that they were placing four players on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, including star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to Steelers.com:

The four players include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams. All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday evening.

The Steelers elaborated on Roethlisberger’s situation in a subsequent statement shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

To be clear, Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger has tested negative and was placed on the Reserve/COVID list for close contacts, per source. Roethlisberger is said to have “been diligent” with his behavior around others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020

Pittsburgh is the only undefeated team left in the NFL. The Steelers are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday.