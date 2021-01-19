WATCH: Over 100 Rally to Support Teen Diagnosed with Leukemia

Community members in Henderson, Texas, recently came together to encourage a teenager diagnosed with leukemia.

More than 100 people gathered on Main Street Monday evening to welcome home 14-year-old Addison Graham, who had just finished a weekend of treatment at a Dallas hospital, CBS 19 reported.

When friends and family learned of her diagnosis, they began raising money to help pay for Addison’s care.

“Everybody seems to all at the same time started different fundraisers, we have kind of double-checked to make sure we are not all doing the same thing,” said friend Haley Smith. “You know the go fund me is just a testament to how much everyone loves her.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised $21,015 of its $25,000 goal.

“Our Addison was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on January 14th, 2021. Those who know Addi know that she’s one of the most loving, caring, optimistic, and courageous people you will ever meet, and comes from such an amazing family,” the page read.

According to webmd.com, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a blood cancer that starts in the white blood cells of a person’s bone marrow.

However, nearly 98 percent of children with the illness go into remission weeks after starting treatments and about 90 percent of them can be cured, the CBS article said.

Because the teenager loves eating at Whataburger, the Henderson location will host a hamburger fundraiser on January 29 and a portion of sales will go toward her treatment costs.

Addison’s loved ones are also selling T-shirts with the slogan “Whatafighter #TeamAddi” printed on them:

What.A.Fighter our Addi is!!To show our support, we are taking pre-orders for this t-shirt (shout out to Addis… Posted by Chelsea Morris Smith on Monday, January 18, 2021

Friend Kacy Kersh said the rally of support showed how much Addison’s family meant to their community.

“Mallory (Addison’s mom) has been there for us all the time, she doesn’t hesitate to jump in and help us and we just thought this was something small that we could do and help them be positive,” she explained.