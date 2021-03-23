One resident is dead and a firefighter missing after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Rockland County, New York, on Tuesday.

“Calls to 911 came in around 1 a.m. from Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley,” WLNY reported.

Officials said around 100 to 125 people lived at the facility and 20 to 30 of them were rescued from the burning building.

“One resident died at the hospital, and several others are in serious condition. Two firefighters were also injured,” the outlet continued.

Reporter Derick Waller shared video footage of the scene just before 4:30 a.m., showing what appeared to be a portion of the building collapse as firefighters instructed people to back up:

Breaking news in Spring Valley, NY: A long-term care facility erupted in flames overnight. This is a massive, massive fire. We are working to learn the extent of the injuries. #abc7NY https://t.co/yQDitp7II5 pic.twitter.com/WBeZL4Osik — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 23, 2021

The Belaaz Jewish Media Outlet also posted videos of the fire:

🇺🇸 — BREAKING UPDATE: Massive explosion and fire at the Evergreen nursing home in Spring Valley, NY. Several injuries reported, Chopper requested. FDNY making their way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/dCEJLBvvID — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2021

🇺🇸 — VIDEO UPDATE: Evergreen nursing home building in Spring Valley engulfed in flames, partially collapsed moments ago. Heavy emergency response. (Credit: Moshe G.) pic.twitter.com/zFNxUDdqcp — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2021

According to officials, the missing firefighter sent out a mayday call while rescuing people from the upper floors of the facility. Several firefighters went inside to help but were unable to locate him.

When Rockland County Executive Ed Day arrived at the scene, he described it as a “moment of great pain.”

Community volunteers who heard the initial calls over the radio and got there before the fire department reportedly helped rescue several of the senior citizens.

“There [were] plenty of Good Samaritans out here, probably eight of them, that literately ran into the building and [brought] them out in their wheelchairs, walkers, or literately picking them up and physically removing them out of the danger,” said witness Hershy Green.

Emergency crews were still searching for the missing firefighter, according to Fox 5.

“There is always hope. He was a member of the Spring Valley Fire Department and he was one of the first on the scene,” said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

Displaced residents were transported to nearby facilities.

Kear told ABC 7 that officials believe they are all accounted for but “we are double checking, we are triple checking, to make sure.”

Firefighters were still battling hot spots several hours later as they struggled with water supply issues, but once it is put out, K-9 and additional units will search the debris for possible victims, the outlet said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.