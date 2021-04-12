A community in North Fayette Township, Pennsylvania, held a parade “fit for a princess” on Sunday for a girl diagnosed with brain cancer.

Zoey Bair, 4, required emergency surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her brain last August.

“Up until last June, July, super happy, super healthy kid, and she just stopped eating, didn’t want to drink. And we went through a lot of different tests and a lot of different hospital visits and ER visits, trying to figure out what going on, and in August, she was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma,” Ashley Bair, Zoey’s mother, told KDKA.

The emergency surgery saved Zoey’s life, but she had to regain her ability to walk and talk. Months later, Zoey has overcome those struggles.

Zoey has finished her chemotherapy treatments, but she still has speech therapy, physical therapy, and a long road until she is back to feeling like herself.

While she has a long road to recovery, the community of North Fayette Township got together to hold a drive-by princess parade to show their support for her, according to a video from KDKA.

People dressed up as princesses while Zoey watched the parade from her front yard, WPXI reported.

She also got the opportunity to ride a pony.

“We’re incredibly thankful to everybody who contributed to this. You know, she’s had a heck of a year, and it’s appreciated beyond belief,” James Bair, Zoey’s dad, told WPXI.