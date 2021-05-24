Woman Falls to Her Death During NYC Rooftop Party

A woman who recently began a career at a New York City investment firm fell to her death during a rooftop party in the East Village, authorities announced Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Cameron Perrelli was at an event on the roof of a building on Avenue A near E. 12th Street Saturday at about 3:00 a.m. when she lost her footing near a ledge and fell, police told the New York Daily News.

Medics transported her to Bellevue Hospital but her life could not be saved.