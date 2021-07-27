People in cars nearby saw the driver slumped over and he appeared unconscious.

“I looked over to the right and I saw an older guy driving his car but he was leaned over. He had passed out,” Juordin Carter, who took video on her cell phone, told the outlet.

Several citizens pulled over and once the vehicle stopped they began working to break the windows.

Among them was Pastor Qua Tucker who ran alongside the truck and also tried to smash the windows.

“While on the way about to merge onto I-20, we noticed to young ladies jump out of their cars to try and stop a truck in whom a man having a seizure. Thanks to God we were able to vault the truck and bust into the truck to stop it,” he said in a Facebook post:

Min. D.E. Taylor and I went to likety split after service to eat only to be greeted by an extremely long line…. Posted by Qua Tucker on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Tucker’s friend Davian Taylor spoke with a 911 dispatcher.

Taylor shared photos and video of the incident on what appeared to be his Facebook page:

While trying to figure out what we were going to eat, Qua Tucker & I encountered a situation where an epileptic man fell… Posted by D.E. Taylor on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Carter said a woman was finally able to break the truck’s back window. Moments later, her friend Jelani Campbell stepped in to help.

“I immediately got on the truck started kicking the rest of the windshield down, that is when I slid in and unlocked the door,” Campbell explained.

Carter comforted the driver until first responders arrived at the scene while Campbell used the man’s phone to call his wife.